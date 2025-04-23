Vance claims they have issued a "very fair proposal" to Russia and Ukraine, and they need to either agree to it, or the US will walk away.

Newest Update:

💬🇺🇦 London Peace Talks Collapse After Ukraine Refuses Territorial Negotiations

Peace talks between Western officials in London broke down after Ukraine presented a document on Tuesday declaring it would not engage in any territorial negotiations until there is a “complete and unconditional ceasefire.”

According to Reuters, citing a source close to the discussions, the Ukrainian delegation’s position derailed the talks. The source added that “visible U.S. unease may signal that Ukraine’s stance clashes with what Washington has already discussed with the Russians.”

Adding: Then, Macron’s Office Issues Ultimatum to U.S.: ‘Territorial Integrity of Ukraine Is a Non-Negotiable Demand for Peace Talks’

Adding, the following was previous before meeting, update above:

Rubio Warns Ukraine Could Derail Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly voiced concern that Ukraine may return to its earlier hardline positions—potentially making any breakthrough in negotiations impossible. This was reported by Reuters, citing a European official.

Rubio canceled his participation in today’s meeting in London, with Western media linking the decision to Zelensky’s statement yesterday rejecting any recognition of Crimea as Russian and insisting that only a ceasefire be discussed—despite the Trump peace plan reportedly including provisions such as recognizing Russian control over Crimea and lifting sanctions on Moscow.

Following Rubio’s withdrawal, the UK, France, and Germany also pulled their ministers from the talks. However, the meeting is still expected to go ahead at the advisor level.

Adding:

Key takeaways from statements by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, April 23:

➡️Russia has not yet decided who will represent the country at the funeral of Pope Francis

➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for communication with Europe and Ukraine toward resolving the Ukraine conflict

➡️Russia continues contacts with the United States, but no dialogue with the Europeans and Ukrainians is in place

➡️Officials from the US, Europe and Ukraine turned out to be unable to hold a meeting in London to discuss the Ukraine issue because they had failed to bring their positions closer together

➡️The settlement options for Ukraine cannot be made public and must be discussed in confidentiality

➡️The Kremlin will notify the public about the upcoming visit of US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia once it occurs

➡️UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not planning to visit Moscow for May 9 celebrations, and he is not on the guest list

➡️The US continues its mediation efforts on the Ukraine issue and Russia welcomes them

➡️Russia maintains its stance against the presence of European peacekeepers on the territory of Ukraine

Adding:

Russia will never participate in negotiations where the idea of ​​deploying European troops in Ukraine is discussed, Head of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said