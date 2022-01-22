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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Mianowany Zdrajcą (The Appointed Traitor)
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39 views • January 22, 2022
The story of Professor Leon Kozłowski - the Prime Minister of the Sanation-led Poland, who went over to the German side during World War II.
You will learn why he did it and what he wanted to achieve by this decision.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVgsKEz3VeA
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
You will learn why he did it and what he wanted to achieve by this decision.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVgsKEz3VeA
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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