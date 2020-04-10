Led By Coronavirus Fake News, The Fed’s Depression Is Here — The Market Says 'Buy Gold'!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The biggest bubble that the Fed ever created has burst. We're now seeing the answer to the question: "What happens if everyone needs a bailout at the same time?" The Fed creating trillions of new dollars out-of-thin-air will only make everything much worse. A return to sound money is an absolute necessity, and only a matter of time.
Category
News & Politics
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&cid=6513
For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20April.php
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Survival food: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1002522&u=2154484&m=36800&urllink=&afftrack=
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
Great Hosting: https://www.dreamhost.com/r.cgi?2387194
Shared Unlimited: https://www.dreamhost.com/r.cgi?2387194/promo/dreamsavings50/
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate