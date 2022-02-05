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Ricardo Bosi in Canberra. We need 5 million people here in Canberra within the next week or two.. or we lose. The time is now! It's either drop everything, stand-up and show up.
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91 views • February 05, 2022
Ricardo Bosi in Canberra. We need 5 million people here in Canberra within the next week or two.. or we lose. The time is now! It's either drop everything, stand-up and show up.. or they will take our children to concentration camps and we will lose the fight. Stop everything, get in your car and go! 🙏
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