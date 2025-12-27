BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Year-End Gratitude, DIY Fixes & Thriving Winter Garden
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
30 views • 24 hours ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, December 27th. It’s been quite the year, and I wanted to express my gratitude to all the supporters and subscribers for helping make this year so successful. Let’s take a look back at what I’ve accomplished this week.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll   



container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
00:11Good day, from Kamakura!

01:01Restoring an old rack with primer & paint

04:31An afternoon walk thru the shrine and park

05:21Finishing the rack painting

05:35Shoring up the rear staircase with bricks

06:45Applying the paint to the rack

09:14Nursing a sick plant

11:00The rack restoration is finished

12:06Moving the restored rack up to the Grow Room

15:52Tending to indoor plants

17:38Indoor pepper plants look great

18:20Papyrus plant looks healthy

19:12Repotting a new plant

20:10Looking after the citrus trees

21:52Radishes are growing

22:09Broccoli florets getting bigger, other plants looks great

24:19Thanking my supporters, and reminiscing about the passing year

24:54Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

