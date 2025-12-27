Year-End Gratitude, DIY Fixes & Thriving Winter Garden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, December 27th. It’s been quite the year, and I wanted to express my gratitude to all the supporters and subscribers for helping make this year so successful. Let’s take a look back at what I’ve accomplished this week.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:11Good day, from Kamakura!
01:01Restoring an old rack with primer & paint
04:31An afternoon walk thru the shrine and park
05:21Finishing the rack painting
05:35Shoring up the rear staircase with bricks
06:45Applying the paint to the rack
09:14Nursing a sick plant
11:00The rack restoration is finished
12:06Moving the restored rack up to the Grow Room
15:52Tending to indoor plants
17:38Indoor pepper plants look great
18:20Papyrus plant looks healthy
19:12Repotting a new plant
20:10Looking after the citrus trees
21:52Radishes are growing
22:09Broccoli florets getting bigger, other plants looks great
24:19Thanking my supporters, and reminiscing about the passing year
24:54Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!