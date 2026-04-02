Help Others NOT SUFFOCATE from 5G = PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP!

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Video going over how, according to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, 5G is causing hypoxia & lowering the normal oxygen content in air from 21% down to as low as ~7 to ~9%, especially in big cities w/ tons of 5G antennas & ways that you can minimize its effects according to author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," Danny Tseng (get a sneak-peek at
https://tinyurl.com/TheD*octorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
SOLUTIONS
1. move as far away as possible from 5G antennas
2. maximize your distance or eliminate exposure to all other sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs). Learn why & how at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/EMFs4dummies
3. make sure you have adequate iron levels since this will help your red blood cells to carry more oxygen. Get your levels tested by
https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing
4. spend more time at the beach, in a forest, &/or near a waterfall
5. stay as close as possible to sea level since the higher you go up, the less oxygen content there is
6. practice belly breathing, especially after a heavy rainfall
7. get a bunch of indoor houseplants. For a list of NASA-studied plants, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/NASArecommendedPlants
tinyurl.com/NASArecommendedHousePlants
https://tinyurl.com/BestIndoorHousePlants
8. Get an oxygen concentrator that concentrates the air to ~35% like an oxygen bar from Hammacher.com
9. get either a
a. negative-ion generator like from Hammacher
b. an amethyst crystal/far-infrared/negative-ion Biomat as described at
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View a list of 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
c. a Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp, &/or
d. use beeswax candles such as by
https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles
You can also get a discount by applying code:
onehouseoffthegrid
when checking-out at BeeliteCandles.com OR BeeswaxCandleCo.com
10. Get a hydrogen water machine such as by AxiomH2.com or hydrogen tablets by
Be sure to enter "referred by Danny Tseng" under both "Company" & "Special Shipping Instructions" for a possible discount or free S&H
11. take a teaspoon of Borax, daily, since it is made up of oxygen, sodium, & boron.
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