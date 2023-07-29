Identity of the Little Horn Power

There have been many claims as to the identity of the Little Horn or Antichrist Power from the Greek King Antiochus Epiphanus to Prince Charles. But is there a certain way to pinpoint this entity? Discover with Prof. Walter Veith the identity of the Antichrist using the 13 biblical criteria.
Conviction is coming!
