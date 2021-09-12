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The Philosophy of Downton Abbey
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81 views • September 12, 2021
A philosophical examination of the series Downton Abbey. What is the value of social ostracism? How did society deal with “fallen” women? How do you deal with charity? What about the balance of sex and marriage in society?
Downton Abbey is a British period drama television series created by Julian Fellowes. The series, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey, depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the post-Edwardian era—with the great events in history having an effect on their lives and on the British social hierarchy.
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Downton Abbey is a British period drama television series created by Julian Fellowes. The series, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey, depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the post-Edwardian era—with the great events in history having an effect on their lives and on the British social hierarchy.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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