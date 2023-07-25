Create New Account
Latest global data paints even uglier picture of substantial deterioration and deflation
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
With Germany and Europe already struggling to escape from the earlier recession, most recent July data on forward-looking sentiment shows the situation worsening substantially over the months still ahead. In the US, PMI numbers indicate the same if not yet to the same degree and intensity. Becoming more globally synchronized and deflationary.

