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BIDEN LAPTOP REVEALS FBI DIRECTOR GAVE $100K TO BIDEN FAMILY TRUST
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71 views • May 21, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the report detailing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, proving the FBI director gave $100K to Joe Biden's grandchildren.
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