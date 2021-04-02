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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0375 - Paige Stalker - Report about the 3rd anniversary of the crime
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32 views • April 02, 2021
Paige was with some friends that pulled over to the side of the road to smoke marijuana, when an unknown black male fired 30 rounds from an AK-47 in their direction. Page was killed, and others were injured. The crime remains unsolved.
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