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Gestapo Melbourne
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170 views • May 29, 2021
Shows Nick Patterson having an interaction with police when attending a political protest going on in Melbourne. He is arrested near the end a receives a dislocated shoulder as the police rush the small group he is with.
What has happened to Melbourne? I know there is some satanic sick stuff going on, but for all the police officers to wear these stupid paper towels is like trying to use a chain link fence to stop a mosquito. What happened to the truth? What are these so called police standing for? Is this part of the plan to disarm the population?
These cops are out of order trying to trap them, telling them to move on then blocking their way. Forcing them onto the road then telling them to get off the road. There is no desire to resolve this in a reasonable way, but a show of force Looks more like a game of rugby for these guys trying to get home when told to move on.
What has happened to Melbourne? I know there is some satanic sick stuff going on, but for all the police officers to wear these stupid paper towels is like trying to use a chain link fence to stop a mosquito. What happened to the truth? What are these so called police standing for? Is this part of the plan to disarm the population?
These cops are out of order trying to trap them, telling them to move on then blocking their way. Forcing them onto the road then telling them to get off the road. There is no desire to resolve this in a reasonable way, but a show of force Looks more like a game of rugby for these guys trying to get home when told to move on.
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