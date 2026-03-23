🎵Inca Roads

[Style: 1970s Progressive Rock, Jazz Fusion, eccentric vocals, complex percussion, vibraphone, whimsical]



[Intro]

[Complex instrumental flourish - marimba and fast synth]



[Verse 1]

Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there

Just to land in the Andes?

Was it round?

And did it have a motor?

Or was it... something different?



[Refrain]

Did a vehicle?

Did a vehicle?

Did a vehicle?

Fly along the mountains and find a place to park itself?



[Chorus]

Or did someone build a place

To leave a space

For such a vehicle to land?

Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there?

Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there?



[Verse 2]

Did the Indians, first on the bill

Carve up the hill?

Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there

Just to land in the Andes?



[Bridge]

Was she round?

And did she have a motor?

Or was she something different?



[Outro - Building Intensity]

Guacamole Queen!

Guacamole Queen!

Guacamole Queen!

At the Armadillo in Austin, Texas... her aura!



[Spoken/Crescendo]

Or did someone build a place

Or leave a space for Chester's Thing to land?

(Chester's Thing... on Ruth)



[Final Chorus]

Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there?

Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there?

Did the Indians, first on the bill

Carve up her hill?



[Fade Out]

On Ruth...

On Ruth...

That's Ruth!

[End]

