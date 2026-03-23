🎵Inca Roads

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[Style: 1970s Progressive Rock, Jazz Fusion, eccentric vocals, complex percussion, vibraphone, whimsical]
[Intro]
[Complex instrumental flourish - marimba and fast synth]
[Verse 1]
Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there
Just to land in the Andes?
Was it round?
And did it have a motor?
Or was it... something different?
[Refrain]
Did a vehicle?
Did a vehicle?
Did a vehicle?
Fly along the mountains and find a place to park itself?
[Chorus]
Or did someone build a place
To leave a space
For such a vehicle to land?
Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there?
Did a vehicle come from somewhere out there?
[Verse 2]
Did the Indians, first on the bill
Carve up the hill?
Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there
Just to land in the Andes?
[Bridge]
Was she round?
And did she have a motor?
Or was she something different?
[Outro - Building Intensity]
Guacamole Queen!
Guacamole Queen!
Guacamole Queen!
At the Armadillo in Austin, Texas... her aura!
[Spoken/Crescendo]
Or did someone build a place
Or leave a space for Chester's Thing to land?
(Chester's Thing... on Ruth)
[Final Chorus]
Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there?
Did a booger-bear come from somewhere out there?
Did the Indians, first on the bill
Carve up her hill?
[Fade Out]
On Ruth...
On Ruth...
That's Ruth!
[End]