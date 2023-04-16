Create New Account
How the CCP distracted the world with its invasion of Taiwan. How to use a war as a bargaining chip
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
中共如何用入侵台湾来分散世界的注意力。如何以战争作为谈判的筹码。



