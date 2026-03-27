Kirk Elliot & Alex Jones - buying massive amounts of gold and silver

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Why The Globalists Are Artificially Suppressing The Price of Silver And Gold While Buying As Much As They Can With Economist Kirk Elliot and Alex Jones. Learn Why The Globalists Are Artificially Suppressing The Price of Silver And Gold While Buying As Much As They Can With Economist Alex Jones and Kirk Elliot discuss the latest buying dip and how the elites are still buying massive amounts of gold and silver while artificially holding down the price