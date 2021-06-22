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THE DEMONIC WORLD Part 1 The Reality of the Spirit World
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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86 views • June 22, 2021

God is a Spirit. He is timeless with no beginning or end. This means that the spirit world is perpetual as well. Conversely, the physical universe is finite and one day it will cease to exist. The physical world is populated by countless angels – holy and unholy.

Satan, the other fallen angels and demons are confined to the earth. The spirit world dominates our existence, and if Christians can successfully apply God's spiritual laws, we will excel and do mighty things in the Kingdom of God. The problem is that most people are ignorant about the spirit world, its laws which supersede our own, and the adversaries we face from the demonic world.

There is a definite correlation between the spirit world and the physical dimension in which we exist. Humanity doesn’t have to be bogged down with problems. This is why Jesus said, “The thief comes to steal, kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1757.pdf

MAY 24, 2020 RLJ-1757

THE DEMONIC WORLD Part 1 The Reality of the Spirit World

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