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Latest Facts on COVID-19 by Dr. Kelly Victory, M.D. and Public Health Consultant
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21 views • July 17, 2020
Dr. Kelly Victory shares from her extensive medical and public health expertise regarding what we now know about COVID-19 and where to go from here. This is an enlightening and encouraging lecture that should be shared widely! For current updates see her "Victory Health, Inc" YouTube channel.
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