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THE KILL SHOT IS CAUSING A NEW SYNDROME IN CHILDREN CALLED MIS-C THE FDA KNEW IT WAS COMING
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330 views • August 19, 2021
Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. This was created and given a diagnostic code in 2020. It is a known side effect of the vaccine and the FDA knew it. 4200 cases of this have been reported with 40 dead children because of it. They knew this was going to happen.
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