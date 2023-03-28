How to Decease a Child Murdering Tranny 👏🏻

Nashville school shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove her Honda Fit to the Covenant School (https://www.thecovenantschool.com) on Monday morning, drove through the parking lot, and entered the school through the front doors with guns blazing.

The first video within this Rumble video shows surveillance footage of the car driving through the lot. Hale drives past a row of parking spots designated for seniors, past a playground where children were playing innocently, before parking. The video, released by Nashville PD, then shows Hale shooting through the glass, kicking out the glass, and entering the school.

Hale can be seen walking through a hallway as the alarm goes off, with her gun drawn. She wears a backwards baseball cap and walked through doors seeming to look for people.

"Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition," Nashville PD reports.

The second video shows Officer Rex Engelbert and then Officer Michael Collazo's Body-Worn Cameras showing the police storming the school to stop the psychotic Tranny Shooter. - https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2023/03/28/nashville-police-release-body-cam-footage-of-response-to-covenant-school-shooting-n68955

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. The shooter was killed on the scene.

Detectives said they found additional material written by Hale. Earlier in the day, authorities said they discovered a manifesto and detailed map listing school entry points. It is now being said that the shooter was a former student. - https://www.wsmv.com/2023/03/27/nashville-school-shooting-suspect-was-former-student-police-say

Related Article: BREAKING: Police RELEASE video showing Nashville trans school shooter Audrey Hale driving to Christian school, shooting through front doors - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-police-release-video-showing-nashville-trans-school-shooter-audrey-hale-driving-to-christian-school-shooting-through-front-doors

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!