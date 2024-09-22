False Prophet Arises When?

In the last few weeks, Pope Francis has started acting more like the end of day's False Prophet. Pope Francis is attempting to unify the world into one Mystery Babylon faith.

Pope Francis' signs of Syncretism:

He's been promoting Mary worship. He's been pushing UFO's. He's been pushing open borders and green agendas. He's been advocating for increased leniency for sexual sins. He's been excommunicating his enemies. Lightning has hit his statues and idols. Will Pope Francis become the real False Prophet soon?

