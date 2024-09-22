BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

False Prophet Arises When?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 7 months ago

In the last few weeks, Pope Francis has started acting more like the end of day's False Prophet. Pope Francis is attempting to unify the world into one Mystery Babylon faith.

Pope Francis' signs of Syncretism:

He's been promoting Mary worship. He's been pushing UFO's. He's been pushing open borders and green agendas. He's been advocating for increased leniency for sexual sins. He's been excommunicating his enemies. Lightning has hit his statues and idols. Will Pope Francis become the real False Prophet soon?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationpope francisend of daysfalse prophet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy