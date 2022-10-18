HUGE Interview: Capitol Punishment's Chris Burgard & Nick Searcy

Chris Burguard and Nick Searcy team up yet again for another moving and timely documentary, Capitol Punishment, January 6th, which is as Chris says “the most censored movie in America.”

Did you know there were no police officers killed on January 6th? No guns were confiscated on the Capitol grounds. Why did the FBI raid innocent people’s homes just for being around the Capitol that day? Why are Jan 6 defendants being held in solitary conditions unable to see their family even 1 ½ yrs after the incident that lasted a little over 3 hrs? There was an attempted coup and insurrection on that day but it wasn’t from Trump supporters. This is the untold story that must be told.

Chris is a Hollywood stuntman, actor, director, and producer with a full line of credits to his name on IMDB including appearances on Dragnet, Growing Pains, and JAG. Recently he has been involved in Conservative issues.

He and Nick produced an amazing documentary called America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee (Click here to purchase) in 2020 which was a look at where America is now and getting back to our Christian foundation.

Nick Searcy is an American actor best known for portraying Chief Deputy United States Marshal Art Mullen on FX‘s Justified. He also had a major role in the Tom Hanks–produced miniseries From the Earth to the Moon as Deke Slayton, and directed Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, a film released on October 12, 2018.

Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV

DRAWING!!!! DON'T MISS IT: Every purchase for the next week will be entered into a drawing with winners from each website for $100, $50, and $25 gift cards!!! Be sure to use the links below and promo code RC to be entered!!!

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!