© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Quran, the Bible, and the Islamic Dilemma (Mirrored)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • February 13, 2020
This video was created by David Wood and is being mirrored per his open permission. To see other Great Videos of his, go to his YouTube Channel: Acts 17 Apologetic. I honor him for all the great information he has shared with the world. This is about a TRUTH that Muslims don't know and are never told by their controllers. Excellent educational tool. Thank you David; for all you have done sharing the truth. God bless you and your whole family.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.