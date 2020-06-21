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IF I WERE THE DEVIL_ Paul Harvey speaking in 1965 - Legendado
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6 views • June 21, 2020
IF I WERE THE DEVIL_ Paul Harvey speaking in 1965 - Portuguese
Broadcaster Paul Harvey outlines in 1965 what he would do if he were the devil .. Interesting to compare this nightmarish vision to today.
O locutor de radio Paul Harvey descreve em 1965 o que ele faria se fosse o diabo. Interessante comparar essa visão de pesadelo com a atualidade.
Broadcaster Paul Harvey outlines in 1965 what he would do if he were the devil .. Interesting to compare this nightmarish vision to today.
O locutor de radio Paul Harvey descreve em 1965 o que ele faria se fosse o diabo. Interessante comparar essa visão de pesadelo com a atualidade.
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