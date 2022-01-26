BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Larry Palevsky - "Save the Children"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • January 26, 2022
QUANTUM NURSE (QN) www.quantumnurse.life presents
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream (FIL)
Saturday July 24, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, MD
www.drpalevsky.com

Topic: Save the Children
About Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D.
Pediatrician
Dr. Palevsky is a NYS licensed pediatrician, who utilizes a holistic approach to children’s wellness and illness. Dr. Palevsky received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine in 1987, completed a three-year pediatric residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1990, and served as a pediatric fellow in the ambulatory care out-patient department at Bellevue Hospital, NYC, from 1990-1991. Since 1991, his clinical experience includes working in pediatric emergency and intensive care medicine, in-patient, and out-patient pediatric medicine, neonatal intensive care medicine, newborn and delivery room medicine, and conventional, holistic and integrative pediatric private practice. Dr. Palevsky is a diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine, and Past–President of the American Holistic Medical Association. He received his pediatric board certification in 1990, and passed his pediatric board recertification exams in 1997, 2004, and 2011.
In his current pediatric practice, Dr. Palevsky offers well-child examinations, consultations and educational programs to families and practitioners in the areas of preventive and holistic health; childhood development; lifestyle changes; nutrition for adults, infants and children; safe, alternative treatments for common and difficult to treat acute and chronic pediatric and adult conditions; vaccination controversies; mindful parenting; and rethinking the medical paradigm. Additionally, he teaches holistic integrative pediatric & adolescent medicine to parents, and medical and allied health professionals, both nationally & internationally, and is available for speaking engagements worldwide.
To make an appointment to see Dr. Palevsky on Long Island or in Manhattan, please call, 631.262.8505.
www.drpalevsky.com
LINKTREE:
https://linktr.ee/DrLarryPalevsky


You can find Dr Palevsky on these platforms:

WEBSITE:
www.drpalevsky.com

MAILING LIST:
https://bit.ly/2YlEZG1

TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/drpalevsky

ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f

INSTAGRAM:
https://www.instagram.com/drpalevsky/

BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/

MINDS:
https://www.minds.com/drpalevsky/

MEWE:
https://mewe.com/i/drlawrencebpalevsky

GAB:
https://gab.com/DrLawrencePalevsky

FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945


LINKTREE:
https://linktr.ee/drlawrencepalevsky

Interview Council


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismchildrenpoliticscorruptionfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Fiber-Derived Butyrate to Immune Cell Development Beyond Gut Health

Study Links Fiber-Derived Butyrate to Immune Cell Development Beyond Gut Health

Coco Somers
Report Identifies Three Potential Benefits of Probiotics Beyond Digestion

Report Identifies Three Potential Benefits of Probiotics Beyond Digestion

Coco Somers
Trump EPA rolls back PFAS protections as 176 million Americans face contaminated tap water

Trump EPA rolls back PFAS protections as 176 million Americans face contaminated tap water

Willow Tohi
Pasta Sold at Walmart Nationwide Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Pasta Sold at Walmart Nationwide Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Coco Somers
Study Links Eight Common Food Preservatives to Higher Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links Eight Common Food Preservatives to Higher Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Risk

Morgan S. Verity
Report Lists 10 Herbs and Spices That Contain Calcium

Report Lists 10 Herbs and Spices That Contain Calcium

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy