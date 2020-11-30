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ARIZONA GOP Legisture Election Fraud Hearing Testamonies part 3
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244 views • November 30, 2020
ARIZONA GOP Legisture Election Fraud Hearing Testamonies part 3
• Truck loads of ballots kept coming
• Fradulant numbers based on data
• Dr Shiva Ayyadurai presents his data per graph
• Issued mail-in Ballots when not requested
• refused observation of at least 2000 duplicate ballots
• Truck loads of ballots kept coming
• Fradulant numbers based on data
• Dr Shiva Ayyadurai presents his data per graph
• Issued mail-in Ballots when not requested
• refused observation of at least 2000 duplicate ballots
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