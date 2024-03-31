⚠️ ATTENTION ⚠️





This evening, members of the Washington State Coalition for Children will be executing Community Operations under the Program guidelines of Veterans On Patrol.



Full Kit is authorized, so if you happen to see anything in the news regarding tonight's operations, it should be something similar to 👉 THIS with a focus on Child Trafficking.



The area selected for tonight and tomorrow afternoon's operations is heavily populated with Spokane's vulnerable youth, including runaway teens.



A safety net with the erecting of a fortress will be established invoking the very codes adhered to on prison yards.



Operation Limp Pimp will be delivering a message to 4 reported pimps using underaged girls, and any others who would harm children in any capacity whatsoever.



An alternative "hotline' will be distributed where victims can contact the WSCC in lieu of Law Enforcement, which violates codes in the streets and prevents victims from escaping their predators.



Without warning, and with the usual VOP flare, the fear used to control the people on the streets will be felt by very thugs who harm women and children.



And that fear will always remain within them...



We are in need of some items for this weekend, including the color printing of several new business and recruitment fliers.



Please help 🔗HERE if you can.



Tonight's operations will be recorded by both VOP Media and those assisting.



Gideon's Army has a vetting process at 6pm for any unknowns who show up with a launch time of 6:30.



We pray for our Heavenly Father's protection over these operations, the recovery of missing children, and His blessings to pour upon the impoverished we seek to assist along the way.



#WFTFMinistry

#VeteransOnPatrol

