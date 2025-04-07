BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 382 - Provocation
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
Donna Trump is NOT acting with the AUTHORITY invested in a REAL GENUINELY INDEPENDENT PRESIDENT FIGURE. She is NOT making DECISIONS based on her own judgment BUT is CARRYING OUT ORDERS given to her by her Jesuit handlers.

Knowing this as true, we can then understand that Donna’s TARIFF WAR against the nations of the world has nothing to do with what Donna wants BUT what ROME wants. The Trump TARIFF WAR is another Jesuit “MEANS TO AN END.” Donna is Rome’s PROXY just as Xi Jinping is Rome’s Chinese PROXY. The aim of ECONOMIC WARFARE is NEVER JUST economic. To think that is just foolish. The aim is SPIRITUAL as I have stated many times in past messages. Destroy the JOBS and SAVINGS of Billions of people and you immediately CREATE a STATE of POVERTY with masses of people dependent on the state. This is what the Jesuits want. This is their ULTIMATE GOAL! In the process of creating this ONE WORLD UNIFIED STATE they will NEED to destroy BORDERS, TRIBAL GROUP IDENTITIES, SOCIAL CULTURES, INFRASTRUCTURE and even countries. We should NOT be surprised at any developments going forward! Satan is SIFTING the Nations like flour!


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
