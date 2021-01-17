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"Squad" Upset Over Biden Pitch For $1400 Checks
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191 views • January 17, 2021
by HANNAH BLEAU 16 Jan 2021
BREITBART
Far-left members of the “Squad” are publicly shaming one aspect of President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending plan, which would provide Americans with $1,400 stimulus checks, calling for Congress to provide Americans with $2,000 checks and possibly have them “recurring.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/16/leftist-frustration-mounts-over-biden-pitch-for-1400-checks-people-deserve-2000-recurring-monthly-survival-checks/
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BREITBART
Far-left members of the “Squad” are publicly shaming one aspect of President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending plan, which would provide Americans with $1,400 stimulus checks, calling for Congress to provide Americans with $2,000 checks and possibly have them “recurring.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/16/leftist-frustration-mounts-over-biden-pitch-for-1400-checks-people-deserve-2000-recurring-monthly-survival-checks/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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