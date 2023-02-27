Bill O’Reilly on why Pete Buttigieg just RUINED HIS CAREER

Glenn Beck





Feb 26, 2023





One of the biggest stories of the week, says Bill O’Reilly, is the SELF-DESTRUCTION Pete Buttigieg inflicted upon his political career…potentially forever. O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss how Buttigieg — thanks to how the Transportation Secretary responded to the East Palestine, Ohio tragedy — may have just ruined his future prospects in D.C.: ‘Beck…there is not one person listening to us right now…[that] would cast a ballot for Pete Buttigieg for ANYTHING.’ Plus, O’Reilly and Glenn discuss the latest in the Ukraine/Russia war, how China may become involved, and Joe Biden’s trip overseas…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mhb4SfXfDlQ