© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY Survival Knife under $1
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • March 26, 2020
Using a scrap Reciprocating Saw Blade, I was able to fashion a survival knife.
the beauty of this design is that you can go fancy or bare bones on this knife. if you set your mind to it you can do any
the beauty of this design is that you can go fancy or bare bones on this knife. if you set your mind to it you can do any
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.