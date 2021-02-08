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FREEDOM WINS IN COURT
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358 views • February 08, 2021
FREEDOM WINS IN COURT
From Michigan to Germany, courts are beginning to rule in favor of constitutional freedoms infringed by worldwide lockdowns. But will we ever see the Draconian leaders responsible for these infringements face the music?
#MegWhitmer #Germany #Lockdowns #Freedom #Constitution #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
From Michigan to Germany, courts are beginning to rule in favor of constitutional freedoms infringed by worldwide lockdowns. But will we ever see the Draconian leaders responsible for these infringements face the music?
#MegWhitmer #Germany #Lockdowns #Freedom #Constitution #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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