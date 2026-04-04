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🔥 Ilya Anvari-Maram, a 4th-grade student from Kermanshah, addresses the enemy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🔥 Ilya Anvari-Maram, a fourth-grade student from Kermanshah, (Iran) addresses the enemy:

"O Israel — O wicked and vile enemy! Know that the soil of Iran is nourished by blood. Every stone is forceful — we stand steadfast to the death, without submission, without shame.

We have joined hands to dry up the roots of oppression, to raise the banner of truth!"

Cynthia... Kermanshah is widely recognized as the largest Kurdish-populated city in Iran and one of the most significant urban centres of Kurdish culture in the region.

From Wiki, a little history:

Kermanshah is considered one of the cradles of prehistoric cultures. According to archaeological surveys and excavation, the Kermanshah area has been occupied by prehistoric people since the Lower Paleolithic period, and continued to later Paleolithic periods until late Pleistocene period. The Lower Paleolithic evidence consists of some hand axes found in the Gakia area to the east of the city. The Middle Paleolithic remains have been found in various parts of the province, especially in the northern vicinity of the city in Tang-e Kenesht, Tang-e Malaverd and near Taq-e Bostan.

Neanderthal Man existed in the Kermanshah region during this period and the only discovered skeletal remains of this early human in Iran was found in three caves and rock shelter situated in Kermanshah province. The known Paleolithic caves in this area are Warwasi, Qobeh, Malaverd and Do-Ashkaft Cave. The region was also one of the first places in which human settlements including Asiab, Qazanchi, Sarab, Chia Jani, and Ganj-Darreh were established between 8,000 and 10,000 years ago.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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