Todd Coconato Radio Show I Exposing Satan's Playbook - Part 2 #satan #exposed #remnant #god #jesus

Welcome to today's captivating podcast episode, Part Two of our series, "Exposing Satan's Playbook." In this insightful installment, we delve deeper into the strategies of the adversary, unraveling his schemes to empower ourselves with knowledge and wisdom from the Holy Spirit. Join us as we embark on a transformative journey, learning how to fortify our spiritual defenses and stand unwaveringly against the forces of darkness. Through We will explore the vital steps to don the full armor of God, equipping ourselves for the challenges of this late hour. Tune in to discover the keys to resilience, unity, and unwavering faith in a world where truth and righteousness shine as beacons of hope.

