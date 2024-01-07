Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Addiction Entity and the Path of Soul Retrieval - Subtle addictions that possess & control you.
channel image
Sarita Sol
27 Subscribers
35 views
Published 20 hours ago

Your Addiction Entity and the Path to Soul Retrieval

https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity


Sunday 28th January 3-8pm France time.

5 hr online workshop Via zoom.

You can purchase and receive the recording to do at your leisure or join us for the live.

for all info and to join:

https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity


In this online offering you will be given the opportunity to deeply connect to and understand a characteristic addictive behavior, with all of its associated implications, that has been controlling your impulses and beliefs. Then using specific shamanic, breathwork and quantum based techniques compassionately remove the possessional energetic entity associated with it from your body and biofield so that you can retrieve the soul parts of you that were lost through the takeover. You will then be shown how to achieve a level of self mastery so that future unconscious compulsions do not occur. Finally, you will choose a higher timeline reality and thus thrive in accordance with your souls true trajectory.

This course is available for any type of addiction from dependency on substances such as alcohol, drugs, food, sugar, etc. all the way through to behaviors such as addiction to approval, lack, porn, smartphones, social media, shopping, overthinking, unworthiness, victimhood, codependency, rescuing etc.

In terms of this course an addiction is considered to be any type of compulsive behavior that is impacting upon your life in a negative way, demanding your attention, causing you to relinquish your sovereignty and which you struggle to master despite the consequences for your souls highest evolution.


A recording will be available to those who cannot make the live workshop.


During the workshop you will:

Compassionately connect to yourself


Understand Your Addictive Behavior from a Heart and Mind Level


Uncover the Root Cause & Connect to the Entity of Addiction


Deposes the Addiction Entity


Practice Facing Compulsion: to Prevent Recurrence


Gather all your Soul Parts Lost Through the Addiction


Re-find Your Power Source: Breathwork for Reenergizing


Manifest a New Timeline: Choosing a Thriving Path



Investment: €88

 to join go to: https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity


For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com


LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com

Keywords
addictiontraumashadow worksoul retrievalhealing addictionsoul loss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket