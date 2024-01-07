You Addiction Entity and the Path of Soul Retrieval - Subtle addictions that possess & control you.

Your Addiction Entity and the Path to Soul Retrieval

https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity





Sunday 28th January 3-8pm France time.

5 hr online workshop Via zoom.

You can purchase and receive the recording to do at your leisure or join us for the live.

for all info and to join:

https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity





In this online offering you will be given the opportunity to deeply connect to and understand a characteristic addictive behavior, with all of its associated implications, that has been controlling your impulses and beliefs. Then using specific shamanic, breathwork and quantum based techniques compassionately remove the possessional energetic entity associated with it from your body and biofield so that you can retrieve the soul parts of you that were lost through the takeover. You will then be shown how to achieve a level of self mastery so that future unconscious compulsions do not occur. Finally, you will choose a higher timeline reality and thus thrive in accordance with your souls true trajectory.

This course is available for any type of addiction from dependency on substances such as alcohol, drugs, food, sugar, etc. all the way through to behaviors such as addiction to approval, lack, porn, smartphones, social media, shopping, overthinking, unworthiness, victimhood, codependency, rescuing etc.

In terms of this course an addiction is considered to be any type of compulsive behavior that is impacting upon your life in a negative way, demanding your attention, causing you to relinquish your sovereignty and which you struggle to master despite the consequences for your souls highest evolution.





A recording will be available to those who cannot make the live workshop.





During the workshop you will:

Compassionately connect to yourself





Understand Your Addictive Behavior from a Heart and Mind Level





Uncover the Root Cause & Connect to the Entity of Addiction





Deposes the Addiction Entity





Practice Facing Compulsion: to Prevent Recurrence





Gather all your Soul Parts Lost Through the Addiction





Re-find Your Power Source: Breathwork for Reenergizing





Manifest a New Timeline: Choosing a Thriving Path









Investment: €88

to join go to: https://www.sarita-sol.com/you-addiction-entity





For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com





LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com