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Steve Quayle (6/24/2020): A Genocidal Chinese Invasion Will Soon Follow the Emerging Civil War II — Dave Hodges Interview
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From Dave Hodges (6/24/2020): "I recently interviewed Steve Quayle about the present state of affairs in America. We have definitely entered into a Civil War. When the shooting begins in earnest, both Steve and myself believe that the Chinese will launch a full-scale invasion. Whether you call it a Red Dawn invasion or not, they are not coming to take prisoners."

Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/genocidal-chinese-invasion-will-soon-follow-emerging-civil-war-ii-steve-quayle-and-dave-hodges

Steve Quayle: https://stevequayle.com/

------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).

Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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