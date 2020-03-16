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Controlled Opposition: Zachary K. Hubbard 100% (CIA Gematria Narrative Control)
Gematria News
Gematria News
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576 views • March 16, 2020
Controlled Opposition

A controlled opposition is a protest movement that is actually being led by government agents. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries. Notably Vladimir Lenin who said ''"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."
Count Mirabeau was part of the controlled opposition, because although everyone thought he was supporting the revolution, in reality he supported the monarchy and was a personal friend of the king. He was a government agent.

(Gematria coded words & phrases) Cartel Signaling: "Sweet Lady", "What are the odds" & Epic..., too many to list, but you get the idea on how this underground network or "invisible hand" worked for centuries.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Video: Creative Commons/Public Domain
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ciacontrolled oppositionglobal currency resetcentral intelligence agencyasset strippinggovernment agentscartel signalingzachary k hubbardzachary keefe hubbardthe gematria effectgematria effect newsfee to find truthgematria effect sports
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