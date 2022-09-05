Ultrasound Image of the Third Trimester Placenta in a Pregnant Woman Who Received the Pfizer Vaccine 8 Weeks Prior

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hgif9d5
Dr. James Thorp’s presentation showed an ultrasound image of a third month placenta in a pregnant woman who received Pfizer vaccine eight weeks prior. The vaccines cause significant inflammation in the placenta, leading to calcification, reduced in amniotic fluid volume, and significantly slowdown the fetal growth