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This May Be The Most Informative 47 Minutes You'll Ever Spend On Sex & Relationships - Susan Bratton
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153 views • September 30, 2020
Let Susan Bratton instruct you on how to open your woman to her innate sexuality.
There are some SPECIFIC foundations that need to be in place. A woman must feel completely SAFE and accepted, as well as, reassured and rewarded for accepting herself sexually.
In this free, 47 minute training, Susan is going to turn you into a champion sexual lioness maker.
In other words... you're going to turn her into a hot slut... in the best way possible.
She'll be YOUR hot slut.
In this case, a slut is a woman who embraces her sexuality. She enjoys making love and is as comfortable with slow, sensual heart-felt lovemaking experiences as she is with hardcore sex or fetish play.
When you can get your woman to feel so comfortable with you in the bedroom that she is coming up with new sexy things she wants to try with you... you'll know your relationship is reaching whole new levels of connection and FUN.
Understand how approval, reassurance, and reward are fundamental skills to opening her up to more variety, new positions and new techniques.
Here are the Main Points You'll Get From This Audio/Video:
#1) EROTIC VIGILANCE - Being in tune with your woman’s sexual appetite on that day.
#2) SAFE DANGER - Learn how to be the 'bad boy' she's always wanted by moving her towards sexy erotic adventures.
#3) SENSATE CONNECTION - Learn to help her stay connected to her body while she anticipates the sexual pleasure you'll give her.
#4) SMALL OFFERS - Learn how to grow your masculine power by creating a 'menu' of small offers for her.
BE THE GUY WHO...
- Helps her discover and awaken her sensual potential.
- Teaches her to be sexually abandoned with you.
- Makes her feel passionately desired by you.
- Gets her confident enough to initiate lovemaking.
- Makes her comfortable surrendering her nervous system (sensitivity) to you.
Understand how approval, reassurance, and reward are fundamental skills to opening her up to more variety, new positions and new techniques.
So, if you want your lady to be a hot slut for you in your private life, listen to this audio and watch the video.
Then take a deeper dive into giving and getting the erotic pleasure you want, need and deserve below...
REVIVE HER DRIVE - https://bit.ly/33v546e
SOULMATE EMBRACE - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
RELATIONSHIP MAGIC - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW
Original Video From Susan - https://bit.ly/30jPmua
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and more at:
http://thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-si...
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress...
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
There are some SPECIFIC foundations that need to be in place. A woman must feel completely SAFE and accepted, as well as, reassured and rewarded for accepting herself sexually.
In this free, 47 minute training, Susan is going to turn you into a champion sexual lioness maker.
In other words... you're going to turn her into a hot slut... in the best way possible.
She'll be YOUR hot slut.
In this case, a slut is a woman who embraces her sexuality. She enjoys making love and is as comfortable with slow, sensual heart-felt lovemaking experiences as she is with hardcore sex or fetish play.
When you can get your woman to feel so comfortable with you in the bedroom that she is coming up with new sexy things she wants to try with you... you'll know your relationship is reaching whole new levels of connection and FUN.
Understand how approval, reassurance, and reward are fundamental skills to opening her up to more variety, new positions and new techniques.
Here are the Main Points You'll Get From This Audio/Video:
#1) EROTIC VIGILANCE - Being in tune with your woman’s sexual appetite on that day.
#2) SAFE DANGER - Learn how to be the 'bad boy' she's always wanted by moving her towards sexy erotic adventures.
#3) SENSATE CONNECTION - Learn to help her stay connected to her body while she anticipates the sexual pleasure you'll give her.
#4) SMALL OFFERS - Learn how to grow your masculine power by creating a 'menu' of small offers for her.
BE THE GUY WHO...
- Helps her discover and awaken her sensual potential.
- Teaches her to be sexually abandoned with you.
- Makes her feel passionately desired by you.
- Gets her confident enough to initiate lovemaking.
- Makes her comfortable surrendering her nervous system (sensitivity) to you.
Understand how approval, reassurance, and reward are fundamental skills to opening her up to more variety, new positions and new techniques.
So, if you want your lady to be a hot slut for you in your private life, listen to this audio and watch the video.
Then take a deeper dive into giving and getting the erotic pleasure you want, need and deserve below...
REVIVE HER DRIVE - https://bit.ly/33v546e
SOULMATE EMBRACE - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
RELATIONSHIP MAGIC - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW
Original Video From Susan - https://bit.ly/30jPmua
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and more at:
http://thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-si...
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress...
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
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