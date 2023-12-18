Despite heavy losses and no prospects of achieving its goals, Kiev is not going to stop the war. Zelensky is set to fight till the last Ukrainian.

Last night, Russian forces launched another strike at the military airfield at the Air Forces of Ukraine at the Starokonstantyniv air field in the Khmelnytskyi region. This facility has been subjected to constant daily strikes. In recent days, it was hit by several Russian missiles, but last night it was targeted by Russian Geran UAVs. Explosions in the area of the airfield were confirmed by local sources but any damage is yet to be revealed.

The airfield in Starokonstantinov is of strategic importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It hosts two aviation units of Su-24 aircraft, which have been converted to carry the Anglo-French guided Storm Shadow missiles.

Despite the frequent Russian attacks on this airfield, it is quite difficult to put the facility out of service. Built in Soviet times, the airfield is large and has strategic fortifications. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also hide the aircraft in new fortified hangars.

After the night strike on December 17, some fuel depots were reportedly destroyed in Starokontantinov, as well as at the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovograd region. According to unconfirmed reports, one of the recent missile strikes hit a buried command post where Ukrainian and NATO Air Force officers were hiding. 12 NATO officers and 28 Ukrainians allegedly fell victim to another Russian missile strike.

Meanwhile on the fronts, the fighting took on a positional character after the deterioration of weather conditions in most regions. However, the Russian army is breaking through the Ukrainian defenses and achieves some tactical successes in the main areas of its offensive.

The Russian military continues to advance with battles, surrounding the Ukrainian grouping in Avdeevka. According to recent reports, they have expanded their control zone north of Opytne and have advanced on a wide front to a depth of about a kilometer. At the same time, they advanced half a kilometer in the Vodiane area.

On the southern flank of Bakhmut, Russian forces recently took control of all the dominant heights near Kleshcheevka and continue to expand the their zone of control west of the village. Meanwhile, on the southern outskirts of the city, the Russians are completing the mop up operation in the dachas area and are moving along the road to Chasov Yar.

Russian forces also seized the military initiative in the Zaporozhie region, where the Kiev counteroffensive was defeated. Russian units are knocking out Ukrainian units from their positions west of Rabodino and north of Verbovoye. Russian forces are also reducing the Ukrainian bridgehead in Krynki in the Kherson direction. However, despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian military does not stop transferring reinforcements to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Mirrored - South Front