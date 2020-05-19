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Bashing the narrative.....with more Truth!
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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22 views • May 19, 2020
Source video interview:

Debunking the official C.O.V.I.D.19 narrative - Prof. Dolores Cahill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4RvrEKoNxc&fbclid=IwAR2bXp3OQiTeYeqGWPSGCgswK_MZ91g2Uygd7CCCXeTVKK6XGsgX_dv7d3Q

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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