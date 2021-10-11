1. As the secret that Barack Obama is really serving his third term through Joe Biden goes public, it’s more important than ever to understand what the globalist field marshal is up to. See and share the seminal film The Obama Deception while you still can!2. PLACEBO SHOTS ARE BEING USED TO CREATE VACCINE ADVOCATES. COULD THIS BE THE REASON FOR THE DIFFERENCE OF SIDEEFFECTS IN MANY COUNTRIES ?3. They Will Not Expect Us To Fight Back. The truth will set us free.4. GOVT UK Says PASSPORTS By Mid December 2021. They are lying to us. Its all planned and they are not honest about it. Will it be like in Australia ?5. WHEN YOU WATCH THIS VIDEO, YOU'LL UNDERSTAND WHY THESE CRIMINALS NEED TO BE HANGED IMMEDIATELY. IMPORTANT TO POINT OUT THAT SWEDEN ONLY HALTS MODERNA BUT CONTINUES THE OTHER POISONS.