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Anti-Trump Leftist Hysteria | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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40 views • September 10, 2020
Order "Barbarians" Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3568/antitrump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3568-anti-trump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux

In the aftermath of the President Donald Trump's Inauguration, leftists have taken to the street, not in peaceful protest, but with violent confrontations and riots. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her on the ground experience in Washington, DC, the Women's March, attending the DeploraBall and if we can expect increasing violence moving forward.

Lauren Southern is the host of "Stand Off" on TheRebel media and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."

Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern

Lauren's Washington, DC Coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF1F9EG3bcM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dO2H_yT9A0U

Sheila Gunn Reid Assaulted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1eb9vQ1vAk

Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
The Rebel: http://www.therebel.media/laurensouthern
Book Website: http://www.barbariansbook.com

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
trumppoliticsstefan molyneuxfreedomaingovenrment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy