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Anti-Trump Leftist Hysteria | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • September 10, 2020
Order "Barbarians" Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3568/antitrump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3568-anti-trump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the President Donald Trump's Inauguration, leftists have taken to the street, not in peaceful protest, but with violent confrontations and riots. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her on the ground experience in Washington, DC, the Women's March, attending the DeploraBall and if we can expect increasing violence moving forward.
Lauren Southern is the host of "Stand Off" on TheRebel media and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Lauren's Washington, DC Coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF1F9EG3bcM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dO2H_yT9A0U
Sheila Gunn Reid Assaulted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1eb9vQ1vAk
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
The Rebel: http://www.therebel.media/laurensouthern
Book Website: http://www.barbariansbook.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3568/antitrump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3568-anti-trump-leftist-hysteria-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the President Donald Trump's Inauguration, leftists have taken to the street, not in peaceful protest, but with violent confrontations and riots. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her on the ground experience in Washington, DC, the Women's March, attending the DeploraBall and if we can expect increasing violence moving forward.
Lauren Southern is the host of "Stand Off" on TheRebel media and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Lauren's Washington, DC Coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF1F9EG3bcM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dO2H_yT9A0U
Sheila Gunn Reid Assaulted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1eb9vQ1vAk
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
The Rebel: http://www.therebel.media/laurensouthern
Book Website: http://www.barbariansbook.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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