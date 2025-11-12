BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are Secret Executions Already Happening?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • 2 days ago

The 2024 election was saved from being stolen with just 14 hours to spare. The discussion turns to the ultimate punishment for treason, with Chambers probing his guest on the widespread rumors of secret military tribunals and executions already taking place at Guantanamo Bay and other locations. While the guest states he doesn't have firsthand knowledge of executions, he confirms that "something is happening" and key individuals have gone off-grid after signing NDAs.


The segment concludes with the prediction that the full, shocking truth—including potential evidence of these tribunals—will be revealed to the public through a future Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) activation, ensuring the American people "see it for themselves."


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/eyes-on-gitmo-military-tribunals-activated-the-inside-story/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"


📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
military tribunalsguantanamo bayemergency broadcast systemamerican justiceebs activation2024 election thefttreason punishmentsecret executionsnda disappearancespublic revelationtruth disclosure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy