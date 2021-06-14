Shield SMSc & KelTec P17 - Part Two

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P17 Mounting Plate
https://www.ebay.com/itm/SIG-ROMEO-ZERO-RED-DOT-SIGHT-MOUNT-FOR-KEL-TEC-P17-MADE-IN-USA-/265072967339
KelTec P17
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/pistols/p17/
Shield SMSc (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/portfolio-posts/shield-mini-sight-compact
Chapters
0:00 Second Trial
0:33 Dirty Bolt
1:21 Range
2:21 Weight
2:42 Modify Slide
3:32 Accuracy
4:23 Bonus