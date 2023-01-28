https://gettr.com/post/p26ixtyfee2
01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: Montreal police said our peaceful and inoffensive protest is our right and should be protected. They didn’t rely on the false claims had have been very supportive of us
01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：蒙特利尔警察认为我们的和平无害的游行是我们的权利，应该受到保护。 他们没有听信坏人的虚假投诉，而是非常支持我们的行动。
