Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 September 2023 on Parliament Steps

This is part 1 of 3 videos of this Saturday's rally. It features a very large crowd of like minded people on the steps of the Victorian Parliament House. King Uluki spoke on the foolishness and uselessness of the Voice Referendum. Others speakers gave their own perspective. The Freedom Movement came together to support the NO vote or the uselessness of voting at all, given that by doing so we 'contract' with a corrupt government corporation. We risk losing everything to overseas entities if this corrupt corporation has its way.