BrightLearn - The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue by Mark Sloan

"The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan highlights the versatile and profound impact of methylene blue, a compound that has transformed from a textile dye into a potential wonder drug. Synthesized in 1876, methylene blue's applications range from treating malaria and fish diseases to combating various viral infections and potentially reversing cognitive decline, depression, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It also shows promise in cancer treatment and energy storage, making it a multi-faceted tool in science and medicine. The book traces its evolution, from its use as an antimalarial drug in World War II to its current role as an antidote for chemical poisonings, and explores its potential to revolutionize health care with its ability to target mitochondrial dysfunction.





