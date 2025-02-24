BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue by Mark Sloan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1421 views • 2 months ago

"The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan highlights the versatile and profound impact of methylene blue, a compound that has transformed from a textile dye into a potential wonder drug. Synthesized in 1876, methylene blue's applications range from treating malaria and fish diseases to combating various viral infections and potentially reversing cognitive decline, depression, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It also shows promise in cancer treatment and energy storage, making it a multi-faceted tool in science and medicine. The book traces its evolution, from its use as an antimalarial drug in World War II to its current role as an antidote for chemical poisonings, and explores its potential to revolutionize health care with its ability to target mitochondrial dysfunction.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy