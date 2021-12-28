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LEAKY VACCINES CAUSING VIRAL SPREAD?
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11 views • December 28, 2021
LEAKY VACCINES CAUSING VIRAL SPREAD?
Leaky' Vaccines May Create Stronger Viruses
https://www.newsweek.com/leaky-vaccines-may-create-stronger-viruses-357575
Leaky Vaccines Enhance Spread of Deadlier Chicken Viruses
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses
'Leaky' Vaccines May Fuel Evolution of Deadlier Viruses
https://www.livescience.com/51682-vaccines-evolve-deadlier-viruses.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3OycoRprm9s/
Leaky' Vaccines May Create Stronger Viruses
https://www.newsweek.com/leaky-vaccines-may-create-stronger-viruses-357575
Leaky Vaccines Enhance Spread of Deadlier Chicken Viruses
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses
'Leaky' Vaccines May Fuel Evolution of Deadlier Viruses
https://www.livescience.com/51682-vaccines-evolve-deadlier-viruses.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3OycoRprm9s/
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