🚽 Cabal Cornerstones 🚽

Cabal in the toilet





What are the cornerstones of the Cabal's control center?

Are they standing tall and still holding up the cabal members or are they losing their grip?

Is there a strategy that is in operation?

What is left to take the whole of the Cabal down?





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🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





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🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕





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🔥 Tying it all together - https://rumble.com/v71yrgc--tying-it-all-together-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





Awaken to the spark of divine within.





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🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺







