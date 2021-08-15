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38 Special Ammo: The Forgotten Caliber History of 38 Special Ammo Explained
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111 views • August 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/nxAqkUN2v1Y
Learn the history of 38 Special ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/handgun/38-special-ammo to get the best discount 38 Special ammo online.
Since being introduced in 1898, the .38 Special cartridge has been a significant part of the world of firearms. This cartridge was designed to improve on the .38 Long Colt, which the U.S. military used at the time. The .38 Long Colt had limited stopping power and had proven ineffective against the wooden shields of the Moro tribesmen in the Philippines. More power was needed – enter the .38 Special.
This caliber grew to become one of the most well-known and frequently used calibers in the world today. Discussions of it will no doubt include references to the iconic .38 “Snubby” revolver. This pistol with a short barrel was often carried as a back-up gun in a pocket or calf holster by law enforcement and civilians alike. The caliber had a rich service life and was used by all branches of the military in the years between 1935 and 1985. Most frequently used as a self-defense and survival weapon by aircrew members, it was also issued as a duty sidearm to military police and security personnel.
The .38 Special is an accurate cartridge and has been popular among target shooters – with the revolver being the most common type of handgun for this cartridge. Another option is the Smith & Wesson Model 52, a semi-automatic pistol with a five-round magazine that can feed wadcutter bullets. The mild recoil of it pleases practical pistol shooters, allowing shots to be fired in rapid succession.
Bullet types vary from wadcutter to round nose and hollow point. Commonly used for concealed carry, it is available from many manufacturers in their premium self-protection lines. And it has rightfully earned its place among the best firearms cartridges in the world through its qualities of accuracy, power, concealability and availability.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Steemit for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
38 Special Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/38-special-ammo
Round Nose: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/lead-round-nose-lrn
Hollow Point: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-hp
Learn the history of 38 Special ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/handgun/38-special-ammo to get the best discount 38 Special ammo online.
Since being introduced in 1898, the .38 Special cartridge has been a significant part of the world of firearms. This cartridge was designed to improve on the .38 Long Colt, which the U.S. military used at the time. The .38 Long Colt had limited stopping power and had proven ineffective against the wooden shields of the Moro tribesmen in the Philippines. More power was needed – enter the .38 Special.
This caliber grew to become one of the most well-known and frequently used calibers in the world today. Discussions of it will no doubt include references to the iconic .38 “Snubby” revolver. This pistol with a short barrel was often carried as a back-up gun in a pocket or calf holster by law enforcement and civilians alike. The caliber had a rich service life and was used by all branches of the military in the years between 1935 and 1985. Most frequently used as a self-defense and survival weapon by aircrew members, it was also issued as a duty sidearm to military police and security personnel.
The .38 Special is an accurate cartridge and has been popular among target shooters – with the revolver being the most common type of handgun for this cartridge. Another option is the Smith & Wesson Model 52, a semi-automatic pistol with a five-round magazine that can feed wadcutter bullets. The mild recoil of it pleases practical pistol shooters, allowing shots to be fired in rapid succession.
Bullet types vary from wadcutter to round nose and hollow point. Commonly used for concealed carry, it is available from many manufacturers in their premium self-protection lines. And it has rightfully earned its place among the best firearms cartridges in the world through its qualities of accuracy, power, concealability and availability.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Steemit for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
38 Special Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/38-special-ammo
Round Nose: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/lead-round-nose-lrn
Hollow Point: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-hp
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